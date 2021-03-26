Ascot Resources Reports 2020 Annual Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR www.sedar.com.



Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "During 2020 and in the first quarter of this year, Ascot was able to achieve several important milestones in the advancement of the Premier Gold Project. Over the past year, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to complete our feasibility study and subsequent basic engineering studies, order the Ball and SAG mills, undertake a successful exploration program and submit our permit amendment application and underground exploration permit. Ascot achieved its best ever seasonal health and safety performance and Dave Green, Ascot’s Mining Manager, Health and Safety, being awarded the AME Dave Barr award for leadership in health and safety in 2020. Lastly, at the end of 2020, Ascot was able to complete the project financing, which was the foundational funding for the project construction and production. With these important milestones behind us Ascot looks towards finalizing the permit amendment process and preparing for the construction activities to refurbish the mill and the continued exploration for the discovery of additional resources.”