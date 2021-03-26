Ascot Resources Reports 2020 Annual Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the
“Company”) announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements,
Management's Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020
Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "During 2020 and in the first quarter of this year, Ascot was able to achieve several important milestones in the advancement of the Premier Gold Project. Over the past year, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to complete our feasibility study and subsequent basic engineering studies, order the Ball and SAG mills, undertake a successful exploration program and submit our permit amendment application and underground exploration permit. Ascot achieved its best ever seasonal health and safety performance and Dave Green, Ascot’s Mining Manager, Health and Safety, being awarded the AME Dave Barr award for leadership in health and safety in 2020. Lastly, at the end of 2020, Ascot was able to complete the project financing, which was the foundational funding for the project construction and production. With these important milestones behind us Ascot looks towards finalizing the permit amendment process and preparing for the construction activities to refurbish the mill and the continued exploration for the discovery of additional resources.”
Q4 2020 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- On March 18, 2021, the Company provided an update on permitting, engineering and exploration of the PGP. During the Basic Engineering studies, the project team focused on reducing operating risk by upgrading components of the grinding area and associated electrical requirements. In addition, cost inflation related to steel prices and indirect costs also increased our initial capital estimate. This has resulted in a revised estimate for the initial capital which is approximately 20% higher or a total of C$176 million.
- On January 31, 2021, the Company submitted the Joint Mines Act/ Environmental Management Act Permit Application (“Joint MA/EMA Application”) to amend Mines Act Permit M-179 and Environmental Management Act Permit PE-8044 for regulatory screening and then review. Subsequently, the screening phase was completed and the Joint MA/EMA Application moved to technical review phase on March 25, 2021.
- On December 10, 2020, the Company closed a US$105 million project financing package (the “Financing”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”) and Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie”).
- On October 15, 2020, the Company signed an agreement with Montreal based Farnell-Thompson Applied Technologies Inc. for the delivery of the Semi-Autogenous Grinding (“SAG”) and ball mills, which is critical long lead time equipment required in the refurbishment of the concentrator facility for re-starting the past producing Premier gold mine.
- The Company commenced its 2020 exploration program at PGP in early June. Exploration activities this season consist of prospecting, geophysics and drill testing of a variety of different exploration targets at PGP. The focus of the program was on three highly prospective exploration areas, the west of the Premier deposit (“Premier West”), Silver Hill and Woodbine. The 2020 drill program was completed in late October and drill results were announced between July 2020 and January 2021 with high-grade gold intercepts at Premier West, Day Zone and Woodbine.
- On June 17, 2020, the Company closed its previously announced bought deal financing with 29,412,000 common shares of the Company sold at a price of C$0.85 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $25 million.
- On April 15, 2020, the Company reported robust feasibility study results with after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 51%. The feasibility study was prepared in accordance with an NI 43-101 technical report for Ascot’s 100% owned Premier and Red Mountain gold projects. The feasibility study outlines a low capital restart plan to feed the Premier mill at 2500 tonnes per day to produce approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 3.0 million ounces of silver over eight years.
- On February 25, 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 5,126,250 flow-through shares at a price of $0.98 per flow-through Share, and 8,170,588 common shares at a price of $0.64 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.3 million.
- On January 15, 2020, the Company announced an updated Resource Estimate for the Premier Gold Project including the Silver Coin, Big Missouri and
Premier deposits with 60% increase in the Indicated Category compared to the previous Resource Estimate. The resources at Premier Gold Project contained precious metals are 1,066,000 ounces of gold
and 4,669,000 ounces of silver in the Indicated Category and 1,180,000 ounces of gold and 4,673,000 ounces of silver in the Inferred Category.
