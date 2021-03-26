 
checkAd

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 23:00  |  50   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does
not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (“AFCC” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its previously announced “modified Dutch auction” substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase for cancellation up to $12,375,000 of its common shares (the “Shares”) from shareholders for cash. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 18, 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as depositary for the Offer (the “Depositary”), AFCC has taken up and paid for 3,304,396 Shares that were properly tendered and not withdrawn at a purchase price of $1.65 per Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5,452,253.

The Shares purchased for cancellation under the Offer represent approximately 14.29% of the Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, approximately 19,819,377 Shares are issued and outstanding.

AFCC has made payment for the Shares validly tendered by tendering the aggregate purchase price to the Depositary in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws, and payment to tendering shareholders will be effected by the Depositary. Payment for the Shares will be made in cash, less any applicable taxes and without interest. Any Shares invalidly tendered will be returned to the tendering shareholder(s) promptly by the Depositary.

For Canadian federal income tax purposes, a deemed dividend equal to $0.2556 per Share arises on the Offer. For purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation, AFCC designates the entire deemed divided arising on each Share as an “eligible dividend”. The “specified amount” of each Share (for purposes of subsection 191(4) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) is $1.62.

The full details of the Offer are described in the issuer bid circular dated February 8, 2021, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.        

Seite 1 von 3
Automotive Finco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. TORONTO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Automotive Finco Corp. Announces April 2021 Cash Dividend
19.03.21
Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid