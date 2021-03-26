 
Range Energy Announces Reverse Takeover Transaction With EnviroGold Global

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Energy Resources Inc. (“Range Energy” or the “Company”) (CSE: RGO.X) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”) dated March 26, 2021 with EnviroGold Global (Can) Ltd. (“EnviroGold Global”) to complete a business combination by way of a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by EnviroGold Global (the “Transaction”). If completed, the Transaction will constitute a “fundamental change” of Range Energy pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), requiring approval from the CSE. The resulting issuer that will exist upon completion of the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) will carry on the current business of EnviroGold Global.

“Listing on a major securities exchange is an important step for EnviroGold Global, enabling the scale-up of our global footprint, diversifying and strengthening our ESG credentials, enhancing our technical platform and positioning the company for strategic organic and acquisition related growth, creating value for our stakeholders, the community and the environment,” said David Cam, the President and a Director of EnviroGold Global.

Description of EnviroGold Global and its Business

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company that is capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical natural resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global has acquired remediation rights to three precious, critical and strategic mine tailings sites across North America and is actively expanding the company’s reprocessing pipeline.

