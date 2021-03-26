Crown Point's Subsidiary Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement and Launches Debt Offering in Argentina

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point", the "Company" or "we") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Argentine subsidiary, Crown Point Energia S.A. ("CPE"), has filed and obtained regulatory clearance for a final short form base shelf prospectus dated March 25, 2021 (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in Argentina. The Prospectus will allow CPE to sell non-convertible debt securities in Argentina in the principal amount of up to US$75 million (or the equivalent in other currencies) (the "Program") during the period that the Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the Prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Argentine securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.



Crown Point is also pleased to announced that, pursuant to the Program, CPE has launched the offering of (i) Class I negotiable obligations, which will be guaranteed, denominated in US$ to be integrated in ARS at the initial exchange rate and payable in ARS at the applicable exchange rate, at a fixed interest rate payable quarterly, maturing 36 months from the issue and settlement date, and (ii) Class II negotiable obligations, which will be guaranteed, denominated in ARS to be integrated and payable in ARS, at a variable interest rate payable quarterly, maturing 36 months from the issue and settlement date (collectively, the "Offering"). The maximum total principal amount of Class I and Class II negotiable obligations to be issued will be US$5 million, which may be increased to up to US$7.5 million (or the equivalent in ARS).

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to make investments for the development of new assets in Argentina.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of investment dealers under CPE's Prospectus, prospectus supplement dated March 25, 2021 and related pricing supplement dated March 25, 2021, copies of which can be found in Spanish on the Financial Information Highway on the CNV website (www.cnv.gob.ar), on the primary placements micro website (MPMAE) del Mercado Abierto Electrónico SA, in the MAE's daily electronic bulletin and on the Company's website (https://crownpointenergy.com/es/inicio/).