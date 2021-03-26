ValOre Appoints Colin Smith V.P. Exploration and Bolsters Pedra Branca Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Colin Smith as Vice President of Exploration and has added significant experience to the team responsible for advancing ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.



“With the recently completed financing, ValOre is in a strong position to ramp up exploration activities to advance the exploration and development of Pedra Branca. We are very lucky to have secured such an experienced, competent and hard-working team to execute our plan,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Colin Smith has risen to every challenge thrown at him and has proven himself to be a talented and passionate geologist with an innate ability to bring out the best in all of his team members. We take great pride in Colin’s appointment as ValOre’s Vice President of Exploration.”