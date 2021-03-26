 
ValOre Appoints Colin Smith V.P. Exploration and Bolsters Pedra Branca Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Colin Smith as Vice President of Exploration and has added significant experience to the team responsible for advancing ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.

“With the recently completed financing, ValOre is in a strong position to ramp up exploration activities to advance the exploration and development of Pedra Branca. We are very lucky to have secured such an experienced, competent and hard-working team to execute our plan,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Colin Smith has risen to every challenge thrown at him and has proven himself to be a talented and passionate geologist with an innate ability to bring out the best in all of his team members. We take great pride in Colin’s appointment as ValOre’s Vice President of Exploration.”

Colin Smith is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories with over 16 years experience developing, executing and managing exploration campaigns in North and South America, ranging from early-stage project generation to near-mine resource delineation. Colin’s passion for exploration and discovery has garnered him a technical expertise with structurally hosted gold, ultramafic-associated PGEs, porphyry copper-gold, diamonds, unconformity-related uranium, and coal. Smith started with ValOre in August 2018, overseeing New Project Review for the Company. This followed his role as Senior Exploration Geologist with SSR Mining Inc. at the Seabee Gold Operation in northern Saskatchewan, where he designed and implemented all Seabee-based exploration activities, resulting in multiple auriferous discoveries and resource delineation. Smith holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia (2007), and an M.Sc. degree in Economic Geology from the University of Victoria (2012).

“ValOre has assembled an outstanding team of industry-leading professionals in Brazil and Canada, whose foremost goal is the rapid advancement of our Pedra Branca PGE project to ultimately maximize shareholder value,” stated ValOre’s Vice President of Exploration, Colin Smith. “I am deeply honoured by the appointment and highly motivated to continue adding tangible value to ValOre’s assets in 2021 and beyond.”

