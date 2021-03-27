Fortuna Updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: “Reserves and resources at our mines were impacted by a combination of production-related depletion and the suspension of our 2020 exploration programs in response to COVID-19 constraints, which reduced the Company´s ability to replace mined material.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “Now that the capital-intensive phase at Lindero is over, we look forward to re-energizing our Brownfields exploration program with a robust consolidated budget of US$16 million which includes over 53,000 meters of diamond drilling aimed at expanding current resources at San Jose and Caylloma.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of December 31, 2020 for its three mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine located in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine located in Peru, and the Lindero Mine located in Argentina.

Highlights of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Update

Silver Mines

Combined Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 5.3 Mt containing 28.8 Moz silver and 170 koz gold, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23 percent on both contained silver and gold ounces

Combined Inferred Mineral Resources for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 7.2 Mt containing an estimated 28.5 Moz silver and 152 koz gold, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 8 and 10 percent in contained silver and gold ounces, respectively



Gold Mine

Lindero Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are reported at 82.7 Mt containing 1.6 Moz of gold, reflecting a four percent decrease in contained gold ounces since March 31, 2019. Inferred Resources are reported at 30.4 Mt containing 412 koz of gold, reflecting an increase of 289 percent in contained gold ounces





2020 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Mineral Reserves - Proven and Probable Contained Metal Property Classification Tonnes (000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Silver

Mines

Caylloma,

Peru

Proven 131 150 0.56 2.27 2.28 0.6 2 Probable 1,532 105 0.26 2.67 3.65 5.2 13 Proven + Probable 1,662 108 0.28 2.64 3.54 5.8 15 San Jose,

Mexico

Proven 61 165 1.10 N/A N/A 0.3 2 Probable 3,528 200 1.35 N/A N/A 22.7 153 Proven + Probable 3,589 200 1.34 N/A N/A 23.0 155 Total Proven + Probable 5,251 171 1.01 N/A N/A 28.8 170 Gold

Mine

Lindero,

Argentina



Proven 26,718 N/A 0.72 N/A N/A 0.0 622 Probable 55,940 N/A 0.57 N/A N/A 0.0 1,027 Proven + Probable 82,658 N/A 0.62 N/A N/A 0.0 1,649 Total Proven + Probable 28.8 1,819





Mineral Resources - Measured and Indicated Contained Metal Property Classification Tonnes (000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Silver

Mines

Caylloma,

Peru

Measured 529 106 0.37 1.92 3.37 1.8 6 Indicated 1,611 96 0.26 1.74 3.36 5.0 14 Measured + Indicated 2,140 99 0.29 1.78 3.36 6.8 20 San Jose,

Mexico

Measured 42 120 0.91 N/A N/A 0.2 1 Indicated 913 97 0.68 N/A N/A 2.8 20 Measured + Indicated 955 98 0.69 N/A N/A 3.0 21 Total Measured + Indicated 3,095 98 0.41 N/A N/A 9.8 41 Gold

Mine

Lindero,

Argentina

Measured 2,520 N/A 0.55 N/A N/A 0.0 45 Indicated 33,070 N/A 0.46 N/A N/A 0.0 487 Measured + Indicated 35,590 N/A 0.46 N/A N/A 0.0 532 Total Measured + Indicated 9.8 573





Mineral Resources – Inferred Contained Metal Property Classification Tonnes (000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Silver

Mines







Caylloma,

Peru Inferred 3,751 122 0.40 2.70 4.08 14.7 49 San Jose,

Mexico Inferred 3,452 124 0.93 N/A N/A 13.8 104 Total Inferred 7,203 123 0.66 N/A N/A 28.5 152 Gold

Mine Lindero,

Argentina Inferred 30,400 N/A 0.42 N/A N/A 0.0 412 Total Inferred 28.5 564

Notes:

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are as defined by the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

Factors that could materially affect the reported Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves include; changes in metal price and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization; changes to assumed metallurgical recoveries, mining dilution and recovery; and assumptions as to the continued ability to access the site, retain mineral and surface rights titles, maintain environmental and other regulatory permits, and maintain the social license to operate

Mineral Resources and Reserves are estimated as of June 30, 2020 and reported as of December 31, 2020 taking into account production-related depletion for the period through December 31, 2020

Mineral Reserves for the San Jose Mine are based on underground mining within optimized stope designs using an estimated NSR break-even cut-off grade of US$69.47/t, equivalent to 120 g/t Ag Eq based on assumed metal prices of US$21/oz Ag and US$1,600/oz Au; estimated metallurgical recovery rates of 91% for Ag and 90% for Au and mining costs of US$34.92/t; processing costs of US$17.10/t; and other costs including distribution, management, community support and general service costs of US$17.44/t based on actual operating costs. Mining recovery is estimated to average 93% and mining dilution 11%. Mineral Resources are reported at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade based on the same parameters used for Mineral Reserves and a 15% upside in metal prices. Proven + Probable Reserves include 1.9 Mt containing 14 Moz of silver and 83 koz of gold reported at a 123 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade and Inferred Resources totaling 2.5 Mt containing 9.7 Moz of silver and 70 koz of gold reported at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade located in the Taviche Oeste concession and subject to a 2.5% royalty

Mineral Reserves for the Caylloma Mine are reported above NSR breakeven cut-off values based on underground mining methods including; mechanized (breasting) at US$ 83.37/t; mechanized (enhanced) at US$ 81.66/t; semi-mechanized at US$ 90.19/t; and a conventional method at US$173.74/t; using assumed metal prices of US$21/oz Ag, US$1,600/oz Au, US$2,000/t Pb and US$2,270/t Zn; metallurgical recovery rates of 83% for Ag, 42% for Au, 91% for Pb and 90% for Zn with the exception of the Ramal Piso Carolina vein that uses a metallurgical recovery rate of 75% for Au. Mining, processing and administrative costs used to determine NSR cut-off values were estimated based on actual operating costs incurred from July 2019 through June 2020. Mining recovery is estimated to average 95% with average mining dilution ranging from 13% to 32% depending on the mining methodology. Mineral Resources are reported at an NSR cut-off grade of US$65/t for veins classified as wide (Animas, Animas NE, Nancy, San Cristobal) and US$135/t for veins classified as narrow (all other veins) based on the same parameters used for Mineral Reserves, and a 15% upside in metal prices

Mineral Reserves for Lindero are reported based on open pit mining within a designed pit shell based on variable gold cut-off grades and gold recoveries by metallurgical type. Met type 1 cut-off 0.27 g/t Au, recovery 75.4%; Met type 2 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.2%; Met type 3 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.5%; and Met type 4 cut-off 0.27 g/t Au, recovery 68.5%. Mining recovery is estimated to average 100% and mining dilution 0%. The cut-off grades and pit designs are considered appropriate for long term gold prices of US$1,600/oz, estimated mining costs of US$1.11 per tonne of material, total processing and process G&A costs of US$6.21 per tonne of ore, and refinery costs net of pay factor of US$6.50 per ounce gold. Lindero Mineral Reserves are restricted to a maximum heap leach capacity of 84.2 Mt. Reported Proven Reserves include 2.6 Mt averaging 0.55 g/t Au of stockpiled material. Lindero Mineral Resources are reported within the same conceptual pit shell above a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade based on the same parameters used for Mineral Reserves and a 15% upside in metal prices

Eric Chapman, P. Geo. (APEGBC #36328) is the Qualified Person for Mineral Resources and Amri Sinuhaji (APEGBC #48305) is the Qualified Person for Mineral Reserves, both being employees of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

N/A = Not Applicable

Totals may not add due to rounding

San Jose Mine, Mexico

As of December 31, 2020, the San Jose Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 3.6 Mt containing 23.0 Moz of silver and 155 koz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 3.5 Mt containing a further 13.8 Moz of silver and 104 koz of gold.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserves decreased 9 percent in terms of tonnes, 25 percent in contained silver and 24 percent in contained gold ounces after net changes resulting from production-related depletion and updated mining costs (-962 kt), adjustments to the geological model and mining recovery (-84 kt), change in long term precious metal prices (+678 kt), and the upgrading and conversion of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a limited infill drill program (+22 kt). Silver grade decreased 18 percent and gold grade decreased 17 percent to 200 g/t and 1.34 g/t, respectively due to a decrease in the Mineral Reserve break-even cut-off grade from 138 g/t to 120 g/t Ag Eq in relation to an increase in long term precious metal prices.

Measured and Indicated Resource tonnes exclusive of Mineral Reserves increased year-over-year from 0.5 Mt to 1.0 Mt due primarily to a change in the Mineral Resource break-even cut-off grade from 110 g/t to 100 g/t Ag Eq.

Year-over-year, Inferred Resources decreased 11 percent in terms of tonnes, 15 percent in contained silver ounces, and 13 percent in gold ounces. Silver and gold grades decreased by 5 percent and 3 percent respectively. The net variation is due primarily to production-related depletion, reductions resulting from the upgrading of high-grade Inferred Resources related to infill drilling, adjustments in the geological interpretation, and a change in the Mineral Resource breakeven cut-off grade as described above. Brownfields exploration drilling was suspended for 2020 resulting in no additional resources being added to the inventory last year (Refer to Fortuna news release dated March 17, 2020, “Fortuna provides an update on the status of its operations in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19”).

An aggressive brownfields exploration program budget of US$10.9 million, which includes 33,800 meters of diamond drilling, aimed at discovering new resources and expanding current reserves, is planned to be executed in 2021 (Refer to Fortuna news release dated January 19, 2021, “Fortuna reports 2020 full year production of 11.3 million silver equivalent ounces and issues 2021 guidance“).

Caylloma Mine, Peru

As of December 31, 2020, the Caylloma Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.7 Mt containing 5.8 Moz of silver and 15 koz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 3.8 Mt containing 14.7 Moz of silver and 49 koz of gold.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserve tonnes decreased by 32 percent, while silver grade increased 33 percent to 108 g/t, lead grade increased 10 percent to 2.64%, and zinc grade decreased 8 percent to 3.54%. Changes are primarily due to mining related depletion (-460 kt), upgrading and conversion of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a limited infill drill program focused on the Animas/Animas NE vein (+100 kt), and changes in base metal prices and commercial terms (-486 kt).

Measured and Indicated Resource tonnes, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, decreased by 9 percent year-over-year to 2.1 Mt.

Inferred Resources tonnes decreased by 0.3 Mt or 8 percent year-over-year. Silver, lead, and zinc grades increased 9 percent, 5 percent, and 2 percent, respectively. The decrease in Inferred Mineral Resources is primarily due to a successful infill drill program of the Animas/Animas NE vein resulting in the upgrading of Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves coupled with adjustments in the NSR value based on updated metal prices and commercial terms. Brownfields exploration drilling was suspended for 2020 resulting in no additional resources being added to the inventory last year (Refer to Fortuna news release dated March 17, 2020, “Fortuna provides an update on the status of its operations in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19”).

An exploration program budget of US$4.7 million, which includes 19,000 meters of diamond drilling, is planned to be executed in 2021 with a focus on expanding previously defined silver and base metal rich Mineral Resources located to the north and south of the mine (Refer to Fortuna news release dated January 19, 2021, “Fortuna reports 2020 full year production of 11.3 million silver equivalent ounces and issues 2021 guidance“).

Lindero Mine, Argentina

As of December 31, 2020, the Lindero Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 82.7 Mt containing 1.6 Moz of gold, in addition to Measured and Indicated Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 35.6 Mt containing 0.5 Moz of gold, and Inferred Resources of 30.4 Mt containing 0.41 Moz of gold.

Since March 31, 2019, Mineral Reserve tonnes decreased by 2 percent, while gold grade also decreased 2 percent to 0.62 g/t. Changes are due solely to mining related depletion of material delivered to the heap leach pad (-1.5 Mt).

Measured and Indicated Resource tonnes, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, increased by 16.7 Mt or 89 percent since March 31, 2019 to 35.6 Mt, due to an increase in the size of the pit shell associated with higher long term gold prices and the constraint on Mineral Reserves based on the heap leach capacity of 84.2 Mt.

Inferred Resources tonnes increased by 21.8 Mt or 253 percent, to 30.4 Mt since March 31, 2019 with the gold grade increasing 11 percent to 0.42 g/t. The increase in Inferred Resources is due to the aforementioned larger pit shell modeled as a result of a higher long term gold price.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

