Action Needed To Curb Resurgence In Energy Waste After Lockdown, Says Schneider Electric

LONDON, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Earth Hour (Saturday, March 27th), Schneider Electric, the global energy management and automation firm, is calling on businesses to include CO2e reduction on their list of post-lockdown priorities. This year's event coincides with many companies dusting off their plans for a safe return to the office this summer. However, energy waste is the UK's third largest source of CO2 emissions, with at least 117 million tonnes generated by lost or wasted energy each year. 1 When workers start to return to cities in more significant numbers, energy consumption, bills, and waste are likely to 'bounce back' to these startling pre-Covid levels, if not become even higher.

Schneider has released a revealing time-lapse video showing the true extent of energy waste in London pre-pandemic as a reminder of what is at stake. Before the first lockdown in 2020, the company captured 5,400 high-definition images of light levels across the London skyline, finding that between 8:00pm and midnight, the time when people typically head home and retire to bed, light levels across the capital only fall by 30 per cent and remained more or less constant until 4:00am the following morning. By depicting energy waste in London, Schneider Electric hopes to help change perceptions and encourage action.

A staggering 28% of all energy-related CO2 emissions come from commercial and residential buildings.2 During April 2020, more than half (57.2%)3 of workers living in London were working from home, which contributed to a 19 per cent fall in electricity consumption from commercial premises, public administration, transport, and agriculture in Q2 2020, to 17.34 TWh - down from 21.42 TWh in the same period in 2019.4

"Perhaps the most shocking thing about energy waste is that most of us don't even recognise it when we see it," commented Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric Zone President UK & Ireland. "Nighttime cityscapes make beautiful images that are more likely to be hung as art on walls or downloaded as wallpaper on electronic devices than viewed as a depiction of energy waste. It's too easy to leave the office without switching the lights off, and this is just the one aspect of energy inefficiency that in the long run also costs businesses money and makes buildings less healthy and comfortable places to work in. As the economy reignites and people head back to the office in greater numbers, wouldn't it be incredible if we could avoid returning to previous levels of pollution and emissions, while also supporting better standards of public health? We need to address all this if we are to avoid going back to the bad old ways and build a truly green recovery."