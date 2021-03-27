 
checkAd

Action Needed To Curb Resurgence In Energy Waste After Lockdown, Says Schneider Electric

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.03.2021, 01:01  |  44   |   |   

  • 'Un-lockdown' preparations should include action to reduce CO2e emissions
  • Revealing time-lapse video shows the extent of London's pre-pandemic Energy Waste
  • 70% of lights in the capital stay switched on overnight
  • Need for better ventilation could exacerbate energy waste

LONDON, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Earth Hour (Saturday, March 27th), Schneider Electric, the global energy management and automation firm, is calling on businesses to include CO2e reduction on their list of post-lockdown priorities. This year's event coincides with many companies dusting off their plans for a safe return to the office this summer. However, energy waste is the UK's third largest source of CO2 emissions, with at least 117 million tonnes generated by lost or wasted energy each year.1 When workers start to return to cities in more significant numbers, energy consumption, bills, and waste are likely to 'bounce back' to these startling pre-Covid levels, if not become even higher.

Revealing time-lapse by Schneider Electric that 70% of lights in the capital stay switched on overnight

Schneider has released a revealing time-lapse video showing the true extent of energy waste in London pre-pandemic as a reminder of what is at stake. Before the first lockdown in 2020, the company captured 5,400 high-definition images of light levels across the London skyline, finding that between 8:00pm and midnight, the time when people typically head home and retire to bed, light levels across the capital only fall by 30 per cent and remained more or less constant until 4:00am the following morning. By depicting energy waste in London, Schneider Electric hopes to help change perceptions and encourage action.

A staggering 28% of all energy-related CO2 emissions come from commercial and residential buildings.2 During April 2020, more than half (57.2%)3 of workers living in London were working from home, which contributed to a 19 per cent fall in electricity consumption from commercial premises, public administration, transport, and agriculture in Q2 2020, to 17.34 TWh - down from 21.42 TWh in the same period in 2019.4 

"Perhaps the most shocking thing about energy waste is that most of us don't even recognise it when we see it," commented Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric Zone President UK & Ireland. "Nighttime cityscapes make beautiful images that are more likely to be hung as art on walls or downloaded as wallpaper on electronic devices than viewed as a depiction of energy waste. It's too easy to leave the office without switching the lights off, and this is just the one aspect of energy inefficiency that in the long run also costs businesses money and makes buildings less healthy and comfortable places to work in. As the economy reignites and people head back to the office in greater numbers, wouldn't it be incredible if we could avoid returning to previous levels of pollution and emissions, while also supporting better standards of public health? We need to address all this if we are to avoid going back to the bad old ways and build a truly green recovery."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Action Needed To Curb Resurgence In Energy Waste After Lockdown, Says Schneider Electric 'Un-lockdown' preparations should include action to reduce CO2e emissions Revealing time-lapse video shows the extent of London's pre-pandemic Energy Waste 70% of lights in the capital stay switched on overnight Need for better ventilation could …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Securitas AB
EQT Real Estate and Arco Lavori launch EUR 300m joint venture to deliver grade-A senior care home ...
uCloudlink's GlocalMe Takes Center Stage at the 2021 IoT Tech Expo
JOMOO Gears 5G Smart Factory for Upgraded China-made Intelligence and Quality
Hemoglobinopathies Market Worth $ 14.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Nordic Capital sells MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear
Authentication and Brand Protection Market worth $3.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Wuxi: let the hearts of young talents stay
Emergency Reporting, Leading Provider of Software for Fire and EMS Agencies Worldwide, Acquires ...
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area