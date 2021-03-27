 
checkAd

Dave & Buster’s Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.03.2021, 01:33  |  41   |   |   

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that its shareholder rights plan, originally adopted in March 2020, has expired in accordance with its terms on March 17, 2021. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this expiration.  

In connection with the expiration of the shareholder rights plan, the Company will take routine steps to voluntarily de-register the related preferred stock purchase rights under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company has not arranged for listing or registration on another national securities exchange or quotation for the preferred stock purchase rights, because such rights have terminated. These actions are administrative in nature and will have no effect on the Company’s common stock, which continues to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and registered under the Exchange Act.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to satisfy covenant requirements under our revolving credit facility; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns; the speed with which our stores safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company’s business; adverse weather conditions; future commodity prices; guest and employee complaints and litigation; fuel and utility costs; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster’s intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

For Investor Relations Inquiries

Scott Bowman, CFO
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
972.813.1151
scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com


Dave & Buster's Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dave & Buster’s Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan DALLAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that its shareholder rights plan, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Revises Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results to March 31, 2021 to Accommodate Good Friday Holiday
19.03.21
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Revises Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results to March 31, 2021 to Accommodate Good Friday Holiday
18.03.21
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 1, 2021