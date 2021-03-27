Magna Posts 2020 Annual Report

AURORA, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that its 2020 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company’s website, www.magna.com. Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).



Our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is being conducted as a virtual-only meeting accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mga2021.