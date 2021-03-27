​​​​​​​PAION RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION

 
27-March-2021 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Byfavo(R) is a rapid onset/offset intravenous benzodiazepine sedative for use during medical procedures such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy

- PAION is preparing to launch Byfavo(R) and two additional critical care and specialty hospital products in selected European markets in the second half of 2021


Aachen (Germany), 27 March 2021 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved Byfavo(R) (remimazolam) in adults for procedural sedation. Byfavo(R) is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic.

End of inside information

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Remimazolam is also in development for general anesthesia. Based on the positive results in the European Phase III trial in this indication, PAION plans to submit an extension variation to the Marketing Authorization for remimazolam for general anesthesia by the end of 2021. The approval process for an extension variation is generally faster than for a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA).

Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG, commented: 'We are excited that the European Commission has approved Byfavo(R), and thank all healthcare professionals, patients and partners who have been involved in the development of remimazolam. This approval marks one of the most important steps in PAION's transformation into a specialty pharmaceutical company bringing novel anesthesia and critical care products to hospitals. With our recently acquired products GIAPREZA(R) and XERAVA(R), we are looking forward to launching three products in a staggered approach in selected European countries starting in the second half of 2021. We currently estimate annual peak sales potential of approximately EUR 50 million to EUR 60 million in procedural sedation in Europe.'

