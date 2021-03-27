Arrive Without the Effort of the Drive... Innoviz and Collective Growth Count Down to Wednesday’s Vote

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Special Meeting in person and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote FOR ALL proposals .

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR VOTING!

If you hold shares at Robinhood or Interactive Brokers from Proxydocs.com

For all others check for an email from Proxyvote.com

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form. Depending on how you hold your shares, you may be able to vote without a control number by calling Collective Growth's proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 515-4479.

About Collective Growth Corporation

Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit www.collectivegrowthcorp.com .

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz’s offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-producible LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz’s perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech .