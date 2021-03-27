 
checkAd

Arrive Without the Effort of the Drive... Innoviz and Collective Growth Count Down to Wednesday’s Vote

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.03.2021, 15:07  |  73   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd.  ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. 

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Special Meeting in person and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote FOR ALL proposals.

CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR VOTING! 
If you hold shares at Robinhood or Interactive Brokers from Proxydocs.com 
For all others check for an email from Proxyvote.com

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you.  To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form. Depending on how you hold your shares, you may be able to vote without a control number by calling Collective Growth's proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 515-4479.

About Collective Growth Corporation
Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit www.collectivegrowthcorp.com.

About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz’s offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-producible LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz’s perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others.  For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Seite 1 von 4
Collective Growth (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arrive Without the Effort of the Drive... Innoviz and Collective Growth Count Down to Wednesday’s Vote AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
New TryTAAT Campaign Has Garnered 5,000+ Sample Pack Requests From All Eligible U.S. States Since ...
Fortuna provides an update of the status of disputed royalty at the San Jose Mine, Mexico
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
International Consolidated Uranium Announces Grant of Options
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award
WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, ...
Ascot Resources Reports 2020 Annual Results
United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Take Over Transaction
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Collective Growth Corporation Announces March 31, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Innoviz Technologies Ltd.