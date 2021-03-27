Leclanché SA: Nexcharge is all set to light up Delhi with India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System (CESS)

Nexcharge is all set to light up Delhi with India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System (CESS)

- Nexcharge, an Exide Leclanché Energy Pvt. Ltd. brand is an exclusive joint venture in India between Exide Industries Limited and Leclanché, Switzerland

- The 0.52 megawatt hour grid-connected system, set up in collaboration with Tata Power DDL will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India



DELHI, India, YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland March 27, 2021 - Nexcharge, in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), today inaugurated India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System at Rani Bagh, Delhi. The 0.52 MWh Battery energy storage system at TPDDL's Rani Bagh substation will provide peak shaving, var compensation and deviation settlement mechanism based on frequency response at the substation level with power backup to preferential consumers in case of a grid outage.

Nexcharge, an Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt. Ltd. brand is an exclusive joint venture in India between Exide Industries Limited, the country's largest selling battery company and Leclanché SA, the Swiss large-format lithium-ion cell conglomerate, executed the project utilizing a global project team approach. The 0.52 megawatt hour grid-connected system, owned by Exide Industries and Leclanché SA, will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Stefan Louis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Nexcharge said, "Battery-based energy storage (BESS) provides the agility to better integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources into India's electric grid and ensure high-quality power for consumers. A Community Energy Storage System like this will ensure consumers get to experience better levels of stability, reliability, quality and control. Both customers and distributors will benefit from this service. We are very happy to partner with Tata Power DDL to set up this new 0.52 MWh grid-connected system which will pave a new path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India. It's another step towards all Indians accessing smart sources energy."