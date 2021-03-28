 
checkAd

St Kitts and Nevis Surpasses Europe and US Vaccination Records, Students, Tourism and Business Return to the Islands

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.03.2021, 06:00  |  79   |   |   

LONDON, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris said that almost 24 percent of the target vaccination population had received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Since the vaccination roll-out campaign started three weeks ago, nearly 8,000 people received their first shot. After encouraging more citizens to participate, the Prime Minister highlighted that despite St Kitts and Nevis being a small country, it was closer to herd immunity than Europe and the US.

Despite the nation's international borders opening on October 31st, St Kitts and Nevis continues to be one of the least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting no current community spread and zero deaths overall. The dual islands ask visitors to take a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival and utilise a contract tracing app for the first 14 days with obligatory quarantine in an approved hotel.

The Prime Minister noted that due to St Kitts and Nevis' impeccable track record of COVID-19 management, many positive developments were coming forth. Over 600 students have returned to the world-leading Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, bringing business for landlords, rental cars companies and restaurants. "Educational tourism is critical to long-stay tourism," he said. The government is continuing its work to bring more students back, he added.

He also said that moviemaking is becoming "a new niche in tourism" on the islands. Presently, two movies are being filmed in St Kitts and Nevis, and five more are in plan for this year to"bring visibility to St Kitts and Nevis as the best place to do business and to live."

Prime Minister Harris added that "confidence is returning to the business climate." Several hotels are at an advanced state of completion, and several are dated to be completed this year. He also said that in 2021, the government issued 28 percent more business licenses compared to the previous year.

Amidst this pandemic, many businesspeople and digital nomads have chosen the Caribbean nation as a temporary home to escape lockdown in beautiful weather and nature. Those looking to make it a more permanent abode have also resorted to St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme, which has been pivotal in developing sectors like healthcare, education and business in the nation. The Programme empowers wealthy foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship once contributing to a government fund.

After passing the necessary security checks, successful applicants gain a wealth of opportunities. These include increased travel freedom, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come. Under an extended limited time offer, it presents citizenship to a family of up to four for $150,000.

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world's longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

 

pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St Kitts and Nevis Surpasses Europe and US Vaccination Records, Students, Tourism and Business Return to the Islands LONDON, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - During a press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris said that almost 24 percent of the target vaccination population had received a dose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St Kitts and Nevis Surpasses Europe and US Vaccination Records, Students, Tourism and Business ...
bfound and Virtuzone Partner to Digitize the SME Industry in UAE
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area