Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity and Entry into a Lock-Up Agreement

LONDON, March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (the “Company”) announces that it has reached an agreement in principle on the terms of the financing proposal, which was previously detailed in the Company’s release on February 1, 2021, relating to a $100 million capital raise, consisting of issuances of new debt and equity, and a three-year extension of its 9.375% Senior Notes due 2022. On March 27, 2021, the Company entered into a lock-up agreement (the “Lock-Up Agreement”) with members of an “Ad Hoc Group,” being existing note holders representing in aggregate approximately 60% of the 2022 Senior Notes, and Tyrus Capital (“Tyrus”) as backstop provider in respect of a $40 million equity raise forming part of the transaction.

Trading Update

Ferroglobe continues to benefit from an improving market and overall price recovery. General positive momentum in the U.S. as well as strengthening European spot prices across all key product categories since the start of the year, are supporting higher average realized prices for Q1 2021. In addition to the market recovery, Ferroglobe is also benefiting from the global recovery in demand across the chemical, aluminium and steel sectors, resulting in shipment volumes in-line with our expectations for the quarter. The improvement in sales is partially offset by the inflationary impact on some raw materials, but supports the gradual improvement in margins beginning Q1. Ferroglobe expects margins to further improve as the Company continues its implementation of the previously announced initiatives underlying its strategic plan. As of February 28, 2021, Ferroglobe’s total cash was $130 million.

Comments

Javier López Madrid, the Executive Chairman of Ferroglobe, commented: “By entering into this Lock-Up Agreement, Ferroglobe comes one step closer to completing a comprehensive financing that will de-risk our balance sheet and bolster the overall liquidity of the Company. With the extension of the senior notes, Ferroglobe will address its near-term debt maturities. Furthermore, through this financing the Company will secure sufficient cash to deliver on its strategic plan.” Mr. López Madrid added: “Currently we are seeing strong momentum across all of our main products. This financing offers the cash and operational flexibility needed to capitalize on attractive market opportunities, as well as accelerate our return to profitability and create value for all stakeholders.”