22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title on 16th May 2021 at ICCA Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality group said, this is a free culinary competition and is open to all Young chefs, 28 years old and below as on 24th May 2021. The first round was judged based on the dish picture and recipe provided by email. A team of Worldchefs Judges adjudicated and finalized the 22 shortlists based on the recipe and dish picture to move Semi Final cook off at ICCA Dubai.

The list of selected chefs for the Semi Finals is below and can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/semi-finals