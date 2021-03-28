 
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title on 16th May 2021 at ICCA Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality group said, this is a free culinary competition and is open to all Young chefs, 28 years old and below as on 24th May 2021. The first round was judged based on the dish picture and recipe provided by email. A team of Worldchefs Judges adjudicated and finalized the 22 shortlists based on the recipe and dish picture to move Semi Final cook off at ICCA Dubai.

The list of selected chefs for the Semi Finals is below and can also be seen at  https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/semi-finals


Chef Excellence Awards Semi Finalists

1

Suraji Sivadas, Waldorf Astoria Dubai

2

Ijas CK, Commis Chef, Ellora by Vikas Khanna

3

Sanjay Singh Saud, Caesars Bluewaters

4

Saraj Mohamad, Seventh Avenue Cafe(Ras Al Khaimah)

5

Lekhnath Thapaliya, Emirates Flight Catering

6

Namal Dissanayake, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

7

Hanggi Setya, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

8

Farhan Memon, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

9

Ankit Tariyal, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

10

Lucky Chaudhary, ADDRESS DOWNTOWN

11

Lejorn Hill, Paramount Hotel Dubai

