 
checkAd

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Vroom, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.03.2021, 20:07  |  13   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) (“Vroom”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Vroom securities between June 9, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Vroom securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/vroom-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_ ...

Vroom operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform that sells fully reconditioned vehicles.

The Class Period commences on June 9, 2020, when Vroom filed the prospectus for its initial public offering (“IPO”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 424B4, which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement for the IPO.

On September 8, 2020, Vroom filed with the SEC a registration statement on a Form S-1 for a follow-on stock offering, in which Vroom sold 10.8 million shares of stock at $54.50 per share for nearly $590 million in gross offering proceeds (the “Secondary Offering”). On September 11, 2020, Vroom filed the prospectus for the Secondary Offering with the SEC on a Form 424B4, which formed part of and incorporated the registration statement for the Secondary Offering.

According to the complaint, on March 3, 2021, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, Vroom reported that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit.” Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its “[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million.” During the accompanying earnings call, the defendants revealed that Vroom was suffering from serious sales and support bottlenecks which had severely constrained Vroom’s growth and profits per vehicle.

Following this news, Vroom’s stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom was unable to sell a significant portion of existing inventory as a result of inadequate sales personnel and overreliance on third-party sales support; (2) Vroom’s lack of adequate sales and support staff had resulted in severe growth constraints, degraded customer experience, lost sales opportunities and a greater than 10% increase in average days to sale for Vroom products; (3) Vroom had been forced to mark down and liquidate existing inventory at fire sale prices; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Vroom’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vroom investors may, no later than May 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

Vroom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Vroom, Inc. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) (“Vroom”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Vroom securities between June 9, 2020 and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PACIFIC MERCANTILE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pacific ...
MAGNACHIP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magnachip ...
HOUSTON WIRE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Houston Wire ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. with an Expanded Class Period and of the Approaching Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2021
26.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. (VRM)
25.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc.
24.03.21
VROOM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. - VRM
24.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24.03.21
VROOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
VRM BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Vroom, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VRM
23.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Investors
05.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Behalf of Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.06.20
1
Vroom - US online Gebrauchtwagenhändler