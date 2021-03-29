Schaffner Group expects significant improvement in profitability

Luterbach, Switzerland, 29 March 2021 - Building on the strong position in its core markets, the Schaffner Group recorded a positive performance in fiscal 2020/21, which began on 1 October 2020. Schaffner took advantage of the recovery in the automotive sector, driven primarily by strong growth in e-mobility, to successfully implement the automotive projects won in the previous year and thus gain further market share in e-mobility. Supported by its leading role in EMC, Schaffner benefited from the resurgence of industrial markets and a steady increase in order intake. Only the railway and energy supply sectors continued to be characterized by cautious investment behavior.

By focusing its product portfolio on higher-margin applications, higher capacity utilization and the full effects of the structural adjustments initiated in the previous year, Schaffner will be able to significantly improve profitability. The Schaffner Group expects sales for the first half of 2020/21 to be in line with the prior-year period and the EBIT margin to be around 7.5%.

The Schaffner Group will report on its business performance and financial results for the first half of 2020/21 on 6 May 2021.