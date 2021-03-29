 
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available

McAfee today announced the general availability of McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), a new security service designed to secure cloud native applications. MVISION CNAPP delivers consistent data protection, threat prevention, governance, and compliance throughout the cloud-native application development lifecycle for container and OS-based workloads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210328005006/en/

MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

To accelerate their digital transformation journey, enterprises are leveraging the agility and innovation velocity offered by cloud-native applications hosted across private, public and hybrid clouds. Enterprises also want to unleash their developer talent to build and deploy secure applications. To do so, these enterprises need a comprehensive security platform with a simplified architecture; one that enables them to reduce the cost and complexity of point security products.

“Enterprise cybersecurity programs need to evolve to secure a growing footprint of cloud-native applications and infrastructure, a sentiment shared by 88 percent of respondents who participated in research recently completed by ESG,” said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of ESG’s cybersecurity practice. “To do so, 73 percent of organizations cited a preference for a consolidated set of the controls based on an integrated platform for breadth of coverage and depth of functionality.”

McAfee MVISION CNAPP is the industry’s first platform that brings application and data context to converge Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for public cloud infrastructure, and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) to protect applications distributed across virtual machines, compute instances and containers. MVISION CNAPP provides five key capabilities:

  1. Deep Discovery: MVISION CNAPP provides frictionless deep discovery of all workloads, data, and infrastructure, prioritize security risk, based on misconfigurations, software vulnerabilities and sensitive data.
  2. Shift Left: MVISION CNAPP protects against configuration drift and provides automated assessment across virtual machines, containers, and developer pipelines.
  3. Workload Protection: MVISION CNAPP introduces a new light weight agent to support ephemeral workloads. Includes application allow listing, workload hardening, integrity monitoring, and detection of anomalous behavior to access true application risk.
  4. In-tenant Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Scanning: MVISION CNAPP enables local scan of data without the need for enterprises to move data outside their tenant, facilitating cost optimization, increased security, and data privacy.
  5. MITRE ATT&CK Framework for Cloud: MVISION CNAPP empowers the Security Operations Center (SOC) by mapping cloud native threats to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework for Cloud.

“Enterprises want to leverage the innovation and velocity offered by the public cloud, in conjunction with their private data centers, while enabling a consistent security posture,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee. “Now generally available, MVISION CNAPP delivers an integrated platform to secure modern cloud native applications to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journey.”

