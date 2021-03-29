 
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses Timeline for Resource Estimate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to report the granting of a new mineral exploration licence (“MEL”) at Skaergaard in eastern Greenland.

New Skaergaard Mineral Exploration Licence (MEL 2021-10)

The Company was granted MEL 2021-10 located on the eastern and western shore of the Kangerlussuaq Fjord (754 square kilometres in size), immediately adjacent to MEL 2007-01 and MEL 2012-25 that comprise the Skaergaard Project (see further details below and Figure 1). With the addition of this new MEL, the total size of the Skaergaard Project has increased to 877 square kilometres.

The Greenland Ministry of Mineral Resources and Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) has granted the mineral exploration licence (MEL) applied for by the Company at Skaergaard (refer to November 6, 2020 news release). MEL 2021-10 is approximately 754 square kilometres in size and located on the eastern and western shore of the Kangerlussuaq Fjord, immediately adjacent to MEL 2007-01 and MEL 2012-25 that comprise the Skaergaard Project (Figure 1).

This new MEL will be examined for potential sites for future infrastructure as part of the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Project. In addition, the Company plans to complete reconnaissance geological mapping and prospecting in this area to determine its mineralization potential as part of its planned summer 2021 exploration and drilling program.

Update on Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed to NI 43-101 and CIM standards is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President and CEO
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: (604) 687-2038
pteniere@majorprecious.com

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.


28.03.21
130
Die Proben zeigen gute Ergebnisse, hoffentlich wird hier auch bald gefoerdert.
18.09.20
11
Major Precious Minerals weltklasse Goldvorkommen 40 Mio Unzen Gold Platin Palladium Grönland