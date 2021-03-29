 
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG continues expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another purchase

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG continues expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another purchase

29.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds continues expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another purchase

- Acquisition of 27 apartments and 12 garages in Fürstenwalde

- Properties are being taken into the fixed assets of The Grounds

Berlin, 29.03.2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) has continued its expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another purchase of residential property in Fürstenwalde. On the plot measuring around 14,000 m2 and acquired from a private vendor, there are two almost structurally identical apartment blocks with a total of around 1,550 m2 of living space distributed between 27 two- and three-room apartments. The plot also contains twelve garages and several outdoor parking spaces.

The two fully cellared three-storey residential buildings each have two entrances, and were erected in solid stone-built construction in 1964. Modernisation measures between 1996 and 2000 included extensive insulation work, among other things, and the heating installations and windows of the apartments were replaced. A photovoltaic system was also installed in 2009.

The plot is situated only a few metres from the city boundary of Fürstenwalde. The Grounds intends to hold the property in its own fixed assets and possibly to utilise the densification potentials arising from the generously-dimensioned plot size at a later date if appropriate.

Jacopo Mingazzini, a member of the Management Board of The Grounds, says "We are delighted that after the acquisition of a residential park in Bernau in January, and only around two weeks after our purchase in Eberswalde, we were again able to acquire a residential park in the outskirts of Berlin for our fixed assets. Whereas residential building in Berlin has stagnated for years, the surrounding area is enjoying demand growth, stimulated equally by the housing shortage in Berlin and by economic stimuli in Berlin's affluent suburbs. Tesla's siting in Grünheide and the opening of the new airport in Schönefeld are examples of this, each of which will lead to further companies locating in the area and will ensure a corresponding housing demand in the region."

