 
checkAd

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

Oslo, 29 March 2021

Reference is made to the notices issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA on 2 and 19 March 2021, regarding a private placement of shares in the company.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 26 March 2021 for the listing of 68,922,869 new shares on Oslo Børs. The delivery of shares allocated in the Private Placement was settled with existing, unencumbered and already listed shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Managers (SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets), a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the share loan with the new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be subject to the publication of a listing prospectus. As a result of the approved prospectus, the new shares will be listed on Oslo Børs on 29 March 2021.

The prospectus also covers the listing of up to 679,182,172 shares that may be issued upon exercises of issued and outstanding Warrants B and Warrants C in the Company.

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/share-information/prosp ... . Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS.

Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - CEO
E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus Oslo, 29 March 2021 Reference is made to the notices issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA on 2 and 19 March 2021, regarding a private placement of shares in the company. The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
16.03.21
Thinfilm Adds Norway-Based Investor Relations Professional
15.03.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
09.03.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
04.03.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
02.03.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA: Private placement successfully completed