Corbion proposes to appoint Dessi Temperley to the Supervisory Board

Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Dessi Temperley for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2021.

Mrs. Temperley (who has the Bulgarian and British nationality) brings deep financial expertise and technical accounting experience, commercial insight and knowledge of European markets. Mrs. Temperley was Group CFO of Beiersdorf. She previously spent 14 years with Nestlé, serving as CFO of Nestle South East Europe, CFO of Nestle Purina EMENA and latterly as Head of Investor Relations. Prior to this, she held finance roles with Cable & Wireless in Russia and the UK. She began her career with Shell as a management accountant.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased that Mrs. Temperley will further strengthen our financial and audit expertise and her appointment will also further enhance the diversity of the Board".

Subject to approval by the AGM, the appointment of Mrs. Temperley will be effective as of the end of the AGM that will be held on 19 May 2021. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2021.

