Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 07:00  |  269   |   |   

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 29 March 2021, 07:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and provides an update on progress with the commercialization of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO in the United States.

A presentation by Acacia Pharma’s senior management team will be webcast live today at 14.30 CEST (08.30 EST) and participants can register by clicking here or from www.acaciapharma.com. A replay will be available after the event at the same link.

International conference call dial-in details are noted below.

The results report and presentation will be available at www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors section from 07.00 CEST today.

The full Annual Report and Financial Statements will be available on the Group’s website by 31 March.

Commenting on the results, Mike Bolinder, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our vision to become a leading US hospital pharmaceutical company is on the road to being realized. The US approval and launch in the last year of two major new products in BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO is a tremendous achievement, practically unprecedented for a company of our size. 

“Our early progress on formulary adoption for BARHEMSYS reflects the unmet need that exists in PONV and strong underlying demand for our product, our outstanding and extremely experienced commercial team and salesforce, as well as our well-constructed, well-executed launch plans. During 2021, we aim to continue gaining formulary access in our initial targeted accounts, as this will lay the strong foundation for significant revenue pull-through from 2022 onwards.

“Acacia Pharma is now at an exciting stage in its path to long-term commercial success, and we intend to continue to resolutely execute our plans as we bring these important new treatments to patients and at the same time build further significant value for our shareholders. I am once again truly grateful to our employees for their dedication and remarkable efforts during this year of outstanding progress against the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to our shareholders for their continued support.”

Results for the year ended 31 December 2020   This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Acacia Pharma Group plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – …

