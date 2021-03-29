 
checkAd

Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 07:00  |  125   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 12/2021
Inside information
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen – March 29, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S [ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)], a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases, today announced its phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of inclusion body myositis (IBM), a progressively debilitating muscle-wasting disease, did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints. The primary goal was to evaluate the treatment effect on disease progression as measured by the inclusion body myositis functional rating scale (IBMFRS).

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted among 150 IBM patients at 12 sites in North America and Europe, in partnership with University College of London and the University of Kansas. Participants were randomized (1:1 ratio) to receive either arimoclomol citrate (400 mg three times daily) or placebo for up to 20 months.
No important safety concerns were detected in the trial. The analysis of the data is continuing and complete findings from the study will be shared in a future scientific forum.

“We recognize these data are disappointing for patients and families who continue to eagerly await a promising option for IBM. We believe the data collected will be useful to the community, since this trial represents one of the largest, long-term studies ever conducted in this disease and will help inform future research in the category,” said Thomas Blaettler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Orphazyme. “We are grateful to the investigators and their sites, and the many patients and families who graciously participated in the trial.”

“We continue to believe in the promise of arimoclomol and heat shock protein science and are fully committed to our mission to deliver new therapies to patients,” said Anders Vadsholt, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Orphazyme.

Orphazyme expects data from a pivotal Phase 3 trial of arimoclomol in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, this spring. The company’s applications for arimoclomol (to be branded MIPLYFFATM1) for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) are under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with an expected action date in June 2021, as well as with the European Medicines Agency, with an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) expected later this year.

Seite 1 von 3
Orphazyme Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement                                                                                       No. 12/2021Inside informationCompany Registration No. 32266355 Copenhagen – March 29, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S [ORPHA.CO (DK); …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
25.03.21
Articles of Association for Orphazyme A/S
25.03.21
Capital increase of 3,854 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units
25.03.21
Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
03.03.21
Correction: Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
03.03.21
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
02.03.21
Orphazyme reports business highlights and financial results in Annual Report 2020
01.03.21
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer