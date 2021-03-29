 
checkAd

DGAP-News SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 07:30  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems

29.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 29, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, intensifies its cooperation with Leosphere, a Vaisala company. Leosphere specialises in the development, manufacture and maintenance of turnkey wind lidar systems for the wind energy industry, aviation and meteorology.

SFC Energy supplies clean electricity to Leosphere WindCube(R) with EFOY fuel cells. The ground-based solution collects important data based on lidar technology to identify wind farm suitability areas.

Since WindCube measuring stations are naturally set up in locations far away from the conventional power grid, the main challenge was to supply the lidar technology with power permanently and with low consumption. EFOY fuel cells are the perfect solution for this and, in conjunction with WindCube, make an important contribution to the wind energy industry - fully autonomous and environmentally friendly. Remote monitoring of the fuel cell through the WindCube Insights - Fleet software platform completes the fit between both solutions.

"In a dynamic change of the energy market, Leosphere and SFC Energy provide the solutions to complex challenges of an essential industry. With WindCube and the EFOY fuel cell, we jointly provide customers from the wind industry with an important tool for data collection of wind farm suitability areas. Our intensified cooperation bundles deep competencies and enables us to serve our customers even more efficiently," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

Seite 1 von 3
SFC Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems 29.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Helmut Gottschalk soll neuer Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der Commerzbank werden
DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting ...
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG continues expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another ...
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank schlägt Hauptversammlung neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied vor, das sodann ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of the Executive ...
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erwartet 2021 starkes Wachstum und ein deutlich höheres Ergebnis
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Leosphere unterzeichnen internationale Vertriebs- und Liefervereinbarung - EFOY Brennstoffzellen stellen nachhaltige Stromversorgung von Wind-Lidar-Systemen sicher (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Leosphere unterzeichnen internationale Vertriebs- und Liefervereinbarung - EFOY Brennstoffzellen stellen nachhaltige Stromversorgung von Wind-Lidar-Systemen sicher
25.03.21
SFC Energy erwartet dynamische Nachfrage nach Wasserstoff- und Methanol-Brennstoffzellen
25.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG veröffentlicht geprüfte Konzernzahlen 2020: Umsatz und EBITDA im Bereich der Erwartungen - beschleunigter Wachstumsplan 2025 durch Asien-Expansion mit Toyota Tsusho (deutsch)
25.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG publishes audited consolidated figures for 2020 with sales and EBITDA in line with expectations - Accelerated growth plan for 2025 featuring Asia expansion with Toyota Tsusho
25.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG veröffentlicht geprüfte Konzernzahlen 2020: Umsatz und EBITDA im Bereich der Erwartungen - beschleunigter Wachstumsplan 2025 durch Asien-Expansion mit Toyota Tsusho
24.03.21
Daimler, Kodiak Copper, SFC Energy – Das wird teuer!
23.03.21
SFC Energy: Aufsichtsrat soll größer werden und neue Struktur bekommen
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Verwaltung schlägt Vergrößerung des Aufsichtsrats sowie Stärkung der Corporate Governance und personellen Diversität vor (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Management proposes enlargement of the Supervisory Board as well as strengthening of corporate governance and personnel diversity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:31 Uhr
2.936
Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
18.02.21
8
SFC Energy: Kapitalerhöhung voll platziert
19.09.20
4
DGAP-News: SFC Energy feiert Weltpremiere auf dem Caravan Salon Düsseldorf: Präsentation der fünften