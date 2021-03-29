DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems 29.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distribution agreement - EFOY fuel cells ensure sustainable power supply for wind lidar systems

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 29, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, intensifies its cooperation with Leosphere, a Vaisala company. Leosphere specialises in the development, manufacture and maintenance of turnkey wind lidar systems for the wind energy industry, aviation and meteorology.

SFC Energy supplies clean electricity to Leosphere WindCube(R) with EFOY fuel cells. The ground-based solution collects important data based on lidar technology to identify wind farm suitability areas.

Since WindCube measuring stations are naturally set up in locations far away from the conventional power grid, the main challenge was to supply the lidar technology with power permanently and with low consumption. EFOY fuel cells are the perfect solution for this and, in conjunction with WindCube, make an important contribution to the wind energy industry - fully autonomous and environmentally friendly. Remote monitoring of the fuel cell through the WindCube Insights - Fleet software platform completes the fit between both solutions.

"In a dynamic change of the energy market, Leosphere and SFC Energy provide the solutions to complex challenges of an essential industry. With WindCube and the EFOY fuel cell, we jointly provide customers from the wind industry with an important tool for data collection of wind farm suitability areas. Our intensified cooperation bundles deep competencies and enables us to serve our customers even more efficiently," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.