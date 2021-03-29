 
va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 07:30   

DGAP-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million in 2021

29.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million in 2021

- FY 2020 the most successful year in the company's history, despite the pandemic

- Positive preliminary figures for FY 2020 confirmed: Revenues +12% to EUR 72.1 million with adjusted EBITDA margin improving compared with 2019 to 17% of revenues (previous year: 15%)

- Growth driven by Systems (+30%) and Services (+10%) divisions

- Management Board expects to benefit strongly from growth in the TempChain business and the climate protection megatrend

- 2021 guidance: Particularly strong revenue growth to EUR 90 million to EUR 100 million with a further increase in the EBITDA margin

Würzburg, 29 March 2021. va-Q-tec, pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and temperature-controlled supply chains (TempChain logistics), today publishes its 2020 annual report. On the basis of final, audited figures, the company confirms its preliminary results and looks back on the most successful business year in its nineteen-year history. Its forecast revenue and earnings targets were achieved despite the pandemic and the long-term growth trajectory continued unchanged. At the same time, va-Q-tec further expanded its strong positioning as the specialist for TempChain logistics worldwide, such as for temperature-stable shipments of CoVid-19 test kits and vaccines. Moreover, vacuum insulation technology has been further developed in additional areas in order to benefit from the global potential offered by the shift to greater energy efficiency. This makes va-Q-tec confident about the further development and growth of the company both in 2021 and beyond. For example, the shipment of test kits partially offset revenues foregone in the Products segment due to coronavirus, as well as in the shipment of clinical studies. Overall, the company has placed itself in a very promising position for the planned high-volume shipment of CoVid-19 vaccines. Significant revenues from vaccine shipments are budgeted for 2021.

DGAP-News va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million in 2021 DGAP-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and EUR 100 million in 2021 29.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

