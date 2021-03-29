 
checkAd

The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health Prioritization from the UK government

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 08:10  |  37   |   |   

HELLERUP, Denmark, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S (UNION) today announced that the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in the UK has granted Urgent Public Health (UPH) prioritization to the PROTECT-V trial - a platform study investigating UNION's niclosamide-based treatment candidate for COVID-19 in kidney patients.

Clinical trials granted UPH prioritization by the NIHR are deemed critically important in the fight against COVID-19 and will thus receive infrastructure support allowing expedited recruitment for the study. NIHR is an entity under the Department of Health & Social Care of the UK government.

UPH prioritization will enable streamlined site set up across the UK, and facilitate rapid patient recruitment as a result of NIHR resource and clinical research network support being available.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 program has achieved this important recognition through the UPH prioritization of the PROTECT-V study as it paves the way for a faster and more efficient conduct of the trial," said UNION co-founder, Professor Morten Sommer.

"The PROTECT-V trial is testing our product, a niclosamide-based nasal spray (UNI91103), in kidney patients, who may require additional protection from COVID-19 in addition to vaccination. Considering the medical needs within this high-risk patient group, it is vital that the trial will be able to roll out in an expeditated manner," Professor Sommer concluded.

The PROTECT-V trial is led by the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Cambridge and involves researchers and patients from across the UK.

About UNI91103

UNI91103 is a niclosamide based nasal spray in development for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, has been found to replicate most rapidly in nasal epithelial cells, and the sinonasal tract is thought to be an important site for infection as well as transmission. Niclosamide has been identified as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 and has been demonstrated to prevent fatal outcomes in a murine challenge model of COVID-19 when administered intranasally. UNI91103 nasal spray is in development as a stand-alone product as well as in combination with UNION therapeutics' inhalation treatment product (UNI91104).

About UNION therapeutics A/S

UNION therapeutics A/S is a privately held, clinical stage, pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for inflammatory and infectious diseases. The Company is working on two complementary chemistry classes spanning immunology and microbiology, with multiple candidates in clinical development. UNION is headquartered in Hellerup (Denmark) and is managed by an experienced international team. For more information, please visit: www.uniontherapeutics.com.

Contacts

UNION therapeutics

Morten Boesen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +45 2381 5487

Email: morten.boesen@uniontherapeutics.com

JW Communications

Julia Wilson

Tel: +44 781 8430877

Email: juliawilsonuk@gmail.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/union-therapeutics/r/the-protect-v-trial-investigating-unions-covid-19-candidate-receives-urgent-public-health-prioritiza,c3315712

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19591/3315712/1393913.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health Prioritization from the UK government HELLERUP, Denmark, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - UNION therapeutics A/S (UNION) today announced that the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in the UK has granted Urgent Public Health (UPH) prioritization to the PROTECT-V trial - a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health ...
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area