 
checkAd

AbC-19 Rapid Test used in UK BioBank COVID-19 Antibody Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

AbC-19

AbC-19 Rapid Test used in UK BioBank COVID-19 Antibody Study

The study will investigate the long-term health effects of long COVID

York, U.K. 29 March 2021: The UK-RTC is pleased to announce that the AbC-19 rapid neutralising antibody test is being deployed in Phase 2 of the UK Biobank Coronavirus self-test antibody study.

The study will provide researchers with unique opportunities to investigate the long-term health effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection (“long COVID”) and other health research related to COVID-19. The AbC-19 Rapid Test is being utilised in Phase 2 of the study, which initiated in March 2021. Further details of the study can be found on the UK BioBank website.

Participants will be sent the AbC-19 test as part of a finger-prick home-testing kit that is simple and quick to do, returning results within 20 minutes. The results can then be submitted via the UK Biobank website. The test results and questionnaire data provided by participants will be incorporated into the UK Biobank resource and made available to approved researchers for vital COVID-19 research.

The AbC-19 Rapid Test is a single use test for the detection of neutralising IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has been developed by the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC) of which Abingdon Health is the lead member.

Prof. Chris Molloy, Independent Chair of the UK-RTC, commented: “Our consortium developed the AbC-19 test to enable large-scale, mass testing - providing rapid, accurate results for researchers and citizens alike. It is testament to its quality that AbC-19 is being used to support this national-scale research programme into the genetic and clinical risk factors for long COVID disease. We have much to learn about the role of antibodies in disease protection, and the long-term effects of the disease, which makes AbC-19 a critical tool today and into the future.”

The UK Biobank is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource which contains in-depth genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants. The database contributes to the advancement of modern medicine and enables scientific discoveries that improve human health.

For more information please contact:

Abingdon Health plc                                                                   +44 (0) 1904 406082                                                                                                                                                                                             
Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health       info@abingdonhealth.com          

Consilium Strategic Communications                                       +44 (0) 203 709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott                                                                         abingdonhealth@consilium-comms.com 
Matthew Neal
Lindsey Neville

About the AbC-19 Rapid Test

The Company has developed and is manufacturing the AbC-19 Rapid Test, an antibody test for COVID-19 indicating whether a person is generating IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The same IgG antibodies that are present following infection or vaccination.


Abingdon Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AbC-19 Rapid Test used in UK BioBank COVID-19 Antibody Study AbC-19 Rapid Test used in UK BioBank COVID-19 Antibody Study The study will investigate the long-term health effects of long COVID York, U.K. 29 March 2021: The UK-RTC is pleased to announce that the AbC-19 rapid neutralising antibody test is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Webinar: The role of antibody testing as a companion test to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
10.03.21
Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK