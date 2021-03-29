Construction contract (Windfarm construction works in Targale)

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), Connecto Eesti AS and Verston Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders entered into contract with SIA TCK, an Utilitas energy group company for construction of a windfarm in Targale, Latvia. The windfarm will consist of 14 wind turbines, for which the road and electricity network as well as foundations for the turbines will be built.

The cost of the works is close to 13.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by October 2022.