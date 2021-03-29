 
Construction contract (Windfarm construction works in Targale)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021   

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), Connecto Eesti AS and Verston Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders entered into contract with SIA TCK, an Utilitas energy group company for construction of a windfarm in Targale, Latvia. The windfarm will consist of 14 wind turbines, for which the road and electricity network as well as foundations for the turbines will be built.

The cost of the works is close to 13.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by October 2022.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com 
www.nordecon.com


