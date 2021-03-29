 
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 69,285,762 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 26 March 2021 at a price of 53.1p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 50.1p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 25 September 2020, as supplemented by a supplementary prospectus dated 19 March 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £75 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

 Included within the allotment:

Mr Murray Steele, a director of the Company, was allotted 30,366 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 53.1p and his holding is now 128,622, representing 0.03% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Mr James Otter, a director of the Company, was allotted 19,867 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 53.1p and his holding is now 37,497, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares.   Admission is expected to become effective on or around 6 April 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 408,449,729. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


