 
checkAd

HUTCHMED Initiates International Phase I Trials of IDH1/2 Dual Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Hematological Malignancies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 08:00  |  55   |   |   

— HMPL-306 is the sixth innovative oncology drug candidate discovered in house by HUTCHMED to enter into global development —

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) has initiated two international Phase I studies of HMPL-306, its novel selective small molecule dual inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase (“IDH”) 1 and 2 mutations. One trial is in patients with advanced solid tumors and one trial is in patients with hematological malignancies. Both trials have sites in the US and Europe. The first international patient was dosed on March 25, 2021, following a Phase I trial that was initiated in China in the second half of 2020. This new program is a demonstration of HUTCHMED’s accelerating and expanding global clinical development presence.

These two trials are multi-center studies to evaluate the safety, tolerability pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of HMPL-306. The first trial is in solid tumors (including but not limited to gliomas, chondrosarcomas, or cholangiocarcinomas), while a second trial is in advanced relapsed, refractory or resistant hematological malignancies that harbor IDH1 or IDH2 mutations. The first stage of each study is a dose escalation phase where cohorts of patients will receive ascending oral doses of HMPL-306 to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”). The second stage is a dose expansion phase where patients will receive HMPL-306 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity at the RP2D. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifiers NCT04762602 and NCT04764474, respectively.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MDACC”) is the lead institution on both studies. The lead investigator for the hematological malignancies study is Dr. Farhad Ravandi, the Janiece and Stephen A. Lasher Professor of Medicine and Chief of Section of Developmental Therapeutics in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MDACC. The lead investigator for the solid tumor study is Dr. Filip Janku, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MDACC.

Seite 1 von 4
Hutchison China Meditech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED Initiates International Phase I Trials of IDH1/2 Dual Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Hematological Malignancies — HMPL-306 is the sixth innovative oncology drug candidate discovered in house by HUTCHMED to enter into global development —HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hutchison China MediTech Limited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Approved Prospectus
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
HUTCHMED Enters Agreement to Divest Non-Core OTC Joint Venture for US$169 Million
24.03.21
HUTCHMED Initiates a Phase Ib/II Trial of Surufatinib in Combination with Tislelizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
04.03.21
Hutchison China MediTech Limited Reports 2020 Full Year Results and Provides Business Updates and Evolves Corporate Identity