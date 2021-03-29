HUTCHMED Initiates International Phase I Trials of IDH1/2 Dual Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Hematological Malignancies

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“ HUTCHMED ”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) has initiated two international Phase I studies of HMPL-306, its novel selective small molecule dual inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase (“IDH”) 1 and 2 mutations. One trial is in patients with advanced solid tumors and one trial is in patients with hematological malignancies. Both trials have sites in the US and Europe. The first international patient was dosed on March 25, 2021, following a Phase I trial that was initiated in China in the second half of 2020. This new program is a demonstration of HUTCHMED’s accelerating and expanding global clinical development presence.

These two trials are multi-center studies to evaluate the safety, tolerability pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of HMPL-306. The first trial is in solid tumors (including but not limited to gliomas, chondrosarcomas, or cholangiocarcinomas), while a second trial is in advanced relapsed, refractory or resistant hematological malignancies that harbor IDH1 or IDH2 mutations. The first stage of each study is a dose escalation phase where cohorts of patients will receive ascending oral doses of HMPL-306 to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”). The second stage is a dose expansion phase where patients will receive HMPL-306 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity at the RP2D. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifiers NCT04762602 and NCT04764474, respectively.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MDACC”) is the lead institution on both studies. The lead investigator for the hematological malignancies study is Dr. Farhad Ravandi, the Janiece and Stephen A. Lasher Professor of Medicine and Chief of Section of Developmental Therapeutics in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MDACC. The lead investigator for the solid tumor study is Dr. Filip Janku, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MDACC.