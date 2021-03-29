Comment from Klövern’s board of directors regarding the public offer from Corem

Today, 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) (the “Offeror” or “Corem”) announced a public offer with consideration in the form of newly issued shares in Corem (the “Offer”) to the shareholders of Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern”).



The Offeror’s major shareholders, M2 Asset Management AB (publ) and Gårdarike AB, are also significant shareholders in Klövern and, according to the Offeror, have entered into irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offer. According to the Offeror’s press release, M2 Asset Management and Gårdarike currently own, in total, approximately 27.2 per cent of the outstanding capital in Klövern with approximately 44.0 per cent of the outstanding votes.



Further information regarding the Offer is available in the Offeror’s press release issued today. An offer document is expected to be published by the Offeror on or around 10 May 2021. See also www.corem.se/en/section/offer-for-klovern/ . The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to end on 8 June 2021.



The board of directors of Klövern1 has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge KB as legal advisor in connection with the Offer. The board of directors will also engage an independent valuation expert to provide a fairness opinion regarding the Offer. The board of directors, together with its advisors, will evaluate the Offer and will publish its opinion on the Offer at the latest two weeks prior to the end of the acceptance period.



Pia Gideon, chairman of the board of Klövern, comments: “We have had a dialogue for some time regarding a possible offer from Corem. The board of directors will now thoroughly evaluate the offer and present its opinion to the shareholders in due course.”

Stockholm, 29 March 2021

Klövern AB (publ)

The Board of Directors