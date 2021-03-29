Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
shares
Average purchase
price (DKK)
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|672,251
|258.21
|173,584,903
|22 March 2021
|15,150
|282.84
|4,284,971
|23 March 2021
|14,855
|281.03
|4,174,751
|24 March 2021
|15,123
|282.15
|4,266,939
|25 March 2021
|14,881
|281.30
|4,186,024
|26 March 2021
|15,555
|292.49
|4,549,617
|Accumulated under the programme
|747,815
|260.82
|195,047,205
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 747,815 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.03% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
Wertpapier
