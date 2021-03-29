 
Amryt Announces Validation of its MAA by the EMA for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 29, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces the validation of the Company’s Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) for Oleogel-S10 by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for the potential treatment of cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”).  EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.  

The EMA validation confirms that the application is sufficiently complete to begin the formal review process.  The EMA review for Oleogel-S10 will be according to standard timelines with an opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) expected within 210 ‘active’ days (excluding any ‘clock-stops’ for the applicant to provide answers to questions from the CHMP). The MAA is supported by data from the EASE pivotal phase 3 trial in EB (“EASE”). Amryt announced in October 2020 that the EASE study met its primary endpoint of accelerated healing of the target wound by day 45 in patients treated with Oleogel-S10 vs the control gel.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: The validation of the Oleogel-S10 MAA marks another important milestone for Amryt as we progress our lead development candidate Oleogel-S10 with the regulatory authorities in both Europe and the US. Today’s news also represents a potentially important advancement for patients and families living with this rare and distressing disorder. We will continue to work closely with the respective regulatory authorities with the hope of bringing Oleogel-S10 to patients as soon as possible.”

* For the purposes of this announcement, we use the product name Oleogel-S10. Filsuvez has been selected as the brand name for the product but Amryt does not, as yet, have regulatory approval for Filsuvez to treat EB.

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Amryt Receives Positive Feedback from the FDA on the Path Forward for Myalept (metreleptin) Indication in Partial Lipodystrophy
22.03.21
Amryt Receives Reimbursement Approval from the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for Myalepta (metreleptin)
15.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12.03.21
Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights
11.03.21
Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
08.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
08.03.21
Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada

15.09.20
85
AMYT.L ( MKap 50 M€) potentieller Blockbuster mit P3 Daten im 2H19