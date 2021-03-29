Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit and discloses figures in accordance with the new definition for the comparison period 2020.

Cargotec’s comparable operating profit for 2020 in accordance with the new definition

As stated in the financial statements review 2020, Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit starting from 1 January 2021 to align it with the definition used in the merger prospectus published on 3 December 2020. In addition to the items significantly affecting comparability, the restated comparable operating profit will also exclude the impacts of the purchase price allocation, which amounted to EUR 23 million in 2020. EUR 10 million of the items were related to Kalmar, EUR 2 million to Hiab and EUR 11 million to MacGregor.

Outlook for 2021 unchanged

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 4 February 2021 and expects its comparable operating profit for 2021 to improve from 2020 (EUR 227* million).

*Comparable operating profit in accordance with the new definition published in the financial statements review on 4 February 2021 has been specified from EUR 228 million to EUR 227 million.

Quarterly key figures

Cargotec Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 2020 Sales, MEUR 858 756 777 873 3,263 Operating profit, MEUR 26.5 -19.5 45.8 17.6 70.4 Restructuring costs, MEUR 6.4 72.1 12.6 39.9 131.0 Other items affecting comparability, MEUR 6.6 -9.2 -1.8 6.6 2.3 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 13.0 62.9 10.8 46.5 133.3 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 5.8 6.0 5.5 5.7 23.0 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 18.8 68.9 16.4 52.2 156.3 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 45.3 49.4 62.2 69.8 226.7 Operating profit, % 3.1% -2.6% 5.9% 2.0% 2.2% Comparable operating profit, % 5.3% 6.5% 8.0% 8.0% 6.9%





Kalmar Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 2020 Sales, MEUR 404 350 364 411 1,529 Operating profit, MEUR 24.1 -13.1 31.4 19.5 61.8 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 1.5 43.4 0.9 8.8 54.6 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.4 9.7 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 3.8 45.9 3.5 11.1 64.3 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 27.8 32.8 34.9 30.6 126.1 Operating profit, % 6.0% -3.7% 8.6% 4.7% 4.0% Comparable operating profit, % 6.9% 9.4% 9.6% 7.5% 8.2%





Hiab Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 2020 Sales, MEUR 302 243 254 295 1,094 Operating profit, MEUR 28.4 18.0 25.9 25.0 97.3 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 1.7 6.4 5.0 16.1 29.1 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.4 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 2.3 6.9 5.6 16.7 31.5 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 30.7 24.9 31.5 41.7 128.8 Operating profit, % 9.4% 7.4% 10.2% 8.5% 8.9% Comparable operating profit, % 10.2% 10.3% 12.4% 14.1% 11.8%





MacGregor Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 2020 Sales, MEUR 153 163 158 168 642 Operating profit, MEUR -8.1 -26.8 -0.7 -12.6 -48.2 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 2.8 23.2 2.2 15.6 43.8 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.8 10.9 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 5.7 26.1 4.6 18.3 54.8 Comparable operating profit, MEUR -2.4 -0.7 4.0 5.7 6.6 Operating profit, % -5.3% -16.5% -0.4% -7.5% -7.5% Comparable operating profit, % -1.6% -0.4% 2.5% 3.4% 1.0%

