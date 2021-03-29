Signs new agreement in Colombia, plans further development activity in Argentina, and announces contemplated share issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

29 March 2021

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (“Interoil” or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new transaction which adds further momentum to the Company’s exploration activity in Colombia. In addition, Interoil will invest in further development activity in Argentina.

In Colombia, Interoil has signed a participation agreement with SLS and Quantum Resources for the drilling of up to two exploration wells in LLA-47, namely Jaca.x-1 and Malevo.x-1. This agreement is subject to Interoil’s obtainment of the funding required to meet its obligations under the agreement.

In Argentina, Interoil will invest in the re-opening of the remaining 19 wells in the Mata Magallanes Oeste (“MMO”) oil field. The Company had earlier signed an agreement with Argentine drilling services company Velitec SA, for the re-opening of an initial 15 wells.

The contemplated issue of new shares in the Company (the “Share Issue”) announced herein is aimed at securing funding for the investments mentioned above. The Share Issue will be based on a Norwegian national prospectus covering the offering of new shares with gross proceeds of up to NOK 37 million.

“These are exciting times for Interoil and our shareholders. We are very encouraged by the overwhelming investor response from the previous share issue, and I am looking forward to presenting to existing and new investors with the opportunity to participate in the Company’s exploration campaign in LLA-47, where we deepen our long-lasting partnership with SLS and Quantum Resources. Interoil recognizes that the Jaca.x-1 and Malevo.x-1 exploration prospects are very promising and should untap potential oil resources that could be transformative to Interoil’s future production profile. In addition, the complete re-opening of our wells at MMO promises to further unlock valuable barrels in Argentina.”