Enzymatica's Board of Directors decides on a new rights issue of SEK 59.1 million

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or the "Company") has decided to carry out a rights issue amounting to SEK 59.1 million, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, by exercising the authorization of a new rights issue from the Annaul General Meeting 2020 (the "Rights issue"). The purpose of the Rights issue is above all to enable the Company's offensive geographical expansion and clinical studies, and in addition, meet the need of working capital for 2021. Under the terms of the Rights issue, one (1) existing share in Enzymatica carries one (1) subscription right, while twenty nine (29) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe to one (1) new share at a price of SEK 12.00 per share. The Company has secured the Rights issue to 100 percent through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements from the Company's three largest shareholders.

Enzymatica is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The Company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents.

ColdZyme is one of few products that addresses the cause of colds, i.e. the common cold virus. ColdZyme protects against common cold viruses, can shorten the duration of common cold if used early on, alleviates common cold symptoms and sore throat. In 2020, Enzymatica achieved several important milestones. ColdZyme was recertified, which implies that the common cold spray now is sold as a class III medical device product within the EU. Enzymatica was also granted EU-patent until 2035 for one of the key components of ColdZyme. During the year, the Company also continued to pursue its international expansion. In the beginning of the year, Enzymatica entered into an agreement with Keyuan Trade, a subsidiary of China's second largest pharmaceutical company Shanghai Pharma, for the Chinese market. The agreement with the German company STADA was extended three times and covers now about 40 markets. In addition, Enzymatica signed an agreement with Sanofi, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies within consumer healthcare, for sales of ColdZyme in France and Italy, and with MS Pharma for sales of ColdZyme in ten selected markets within MENA - Middle East Northern Africa. Enzymatica also entered into an agreement with Chemipal, one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in Israel.