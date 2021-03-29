 
checkAd

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 08:55  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed

29.03.2021 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed

  • RLI Investors constructs annex on time, as planned and developed
  • Long-term commitment to the site by Volkswagen Classic Parts
  • CO2 footprint reduced by 264 tons through use of resource-conserving building materials

Frankfurt am Main, 29 March 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, just announced the completion of the expanded logistics property in Wolfhagen near Kassel, which was developed through RLI Investors GmbH, the company's wholly-owned logistics real estate specialist. Planned and developed together with property developer RLI Development GmbH, the logistics asset was completed on schedule. Volkswagen Classic Parts moved into a sub-unit of 5,100 sqm (out of a total area of 10,200 sqm of newly created floor area) during the first quarter of 2021. The logistics centre, which now measures around 30,000 sqm overall, is held in the portfolio of the "RLI Logistics Fund - Germany I" open-ended real estate special AIF.

The logistics property, which would also lend itself to alternative use, sits in a conveniently accessed location in direct proximity to the A44 motorway (east-west) and close to the A7 motorway (north-south). Any place in Germany is within range of same-day goods distribution from here. Major destinations elsewhere in Europe are also within easy reach. The new-build logistics centre meets the highest sustainability standards. For example, glulam timber beams were used for the roof truss, reducing the CO2 footprint by 264 tons. It is intended to have the annex certified under the DGNB sustainability standard.

Seite 1 von 4
DIC Asset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DIC Asset AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed 29.03.2021 / 08:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erwartet 2021 starkes Wachstum und ein deutlich höheres Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Helmut Gottschalk soll neuer Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der Commerzbank werden
DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG continues expansion in Berlin's outskirts with another ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank schlägt Hauptversammlung neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied vor, das sodann ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Fertigstellung der Erweiterung der Logistikimmobilie bei Kassel (deutsch)
08:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Fertigstellung der Erweiterung der Logistikimmobilie bei Kassel
24.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie (deutsch)
24.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
24.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 Approves Dividend in the Amount of EUR 0.70 per Share
19.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Anschlussvermietung von knapp 10.000 qm in Logistikimmobilie am Top-Logistikstandort Kerpen (deutsch)
19.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Subsequent lease signed for nearly 10,000 sqm in warehouse at a prime logistics location in Kerpen near Cologne
19.03.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Anschlussvermietung von knapp 10.000 qm in Logistikimmobilie am Top-Logistikstandort Kerpen
15.03.21
BERENBERG belässt DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
10.03.21
DIC Asset: Zwei neue Verträge

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
2.713
DIC Asset AG