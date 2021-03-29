 
Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2021 – 29 MARCH 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 55,048 657.61 36,200,010.78
22 March 2021 3,828 653.33 2,500,953.75
23 March 2021 5,418 652.04 3,532,757.60
24 March 2021 1,095 649.73 711,450.19
25 March 2021 7,500 660.07 4,950,548.25
26 March 2021 4,035 661.99 2,671,144.18
Accumulated under the program 76,924 657.36 50,566,864.74

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 844,364 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


