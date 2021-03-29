NanoZolid Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide
UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has during the last years filed further patent families, two patents are granted in the US and one in Europe, both with a patent protection lasting until 2037.
The patent WO2010034462A1, which describes the device method for preparation and administration of NanoZolid formulations, is now approved in India as the last country.
With this patent approval in India, all LIDDS´ original five patent families are approved in the countries LIDDS have selected to protect the technology in. The list of countries includes the majority of countries in Europe, Asia and North America; Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Czechia, USA, Australia, Canada, China, Hongkong, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Singapore.
For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com
LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.
