NanoZolid Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has during the last years filed further patent families, two patents are granted in the US and one in Europe, both with a patent protection lasting until 2037.

The patent WO2010034462A1, which describes the device method for preparation and administration of NanoZolid formulations, is now approved in India as the last country.