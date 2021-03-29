 
checkAd

NanoZolid Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 08:45  |  47   |   |   

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has during the last years filed further patent families, two patents are granted in the US and one in Europe, both with a patent protection lasting until 2037.

The patent WO2010034462A1, which describes the device method for preparation and administration of NanoZolid formulations, is now approved in India as the last country.

With this patent approval in India, all LIDDS´ original five patent families are approved in the countries LIDDS have selected to protect the technology in. The list of countries includes the majority of countries in Europe, Asia and North America; Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Czechia, USA, Australia, Canada, China, Hongkong, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Singapore.

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


LIDDS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoZolid Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Amryt Announces Validation of its MAA by the EMA for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
LIDDS enters R&D agreement with potential exclusive, global product license option