 
checkAd

Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 09:00  |  24   |   |   

Unique combination of deep first-party data insights, digital capabilities and contact center agents previously not available in North America

MADRID, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European B2B sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, has expanded its operations into North America following significant client demand.

BNZSA specialises in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 200 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads to many of the world's leading technology brands – to deploy campaigns globally in 15 native languages. BNZSA has more than 100 clients which include many of the world's leading US-based IT vendors.

"As a consequence of the outstanding lead generation campaigns we have delivered for clients in EMEA, we are responding to overwhelming demand for us to extend our offering into the North American market," said Brahim Samhoud, BNZSA's CEO. "Our clients find that the unique combination of our deep first-party data and insights, digital capabilities and contact center agents is simply not available to them in the Americas and have insisted that we extend our services to support their State-side sales and marketing programs."

BNZSA saw nearly 40 percent annual revenue growth in 2020, and this performance has created the solid foundation for the company to further build upon in 2021 as it brings online geographical expansion and new offerings to provide clients with full end-to-end strategic campaign delivery.

"What makes BNZSA such a powerful and effective client partner is the combination of a deep tech infrastructure coupled with our agents who physically deliver client's lead generation programs," Brahim added. "I like to explain BNZSA simply as 'Lead Generation Powered by People'. Our teams are able to physically qualify and route leads within hours of the lead being generated. This is practically unique in the marketplace – particularly as we bring our industry standard GDPR compliance to the less regulated North American theatre."

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading European marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 200 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over seven years recording annual growth of 30 percent. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one. Based in Madrid, Spain, and with offices in the UK, France and Morocco, BNZSA delivers the highest quality leads to more than 100 clients including many of the world's leading technology brands. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and can deliver client campaigns in 16 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. For instance, it built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI and ML technologies to deliver deep insights and bigger opportunities. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

Contact

Clive Savage
Vice President, Communications
BNZSA
clive@bnzsa.com 
+44 (0)203 7394982
+44 (0)7951 328740



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America Unique combination of deep first-party data insights, digital capabilities and contact center agents previously not available in North America MADRID, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading European B2B sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Enzymatica's Board of Directors decides on a new rights issue of SEK 59.1 million
The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health ...
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area