Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team for the Company's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Data have demonstrated vaccine candidate protects against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death in broad geographic regions, including those with variants of significant concern

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company), has entered into an agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to African Union's 55 member states with delivery beginning in the third quarter of 2021. AVATT also has the potential to order an additional 180 million doses, for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022. The availability of the vaccine candidate is subject to its successful approval or authorization by the national regulatory authorities of AU member states.

"From the beginning of this pandemic, Johnson & Johnson has recognized that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and we have been committed to equitable, global access to new COVID-19 vaccines," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "Our support for the COVAX Facility, combined with supplementary agreements with countries and regions, will help accelerate global progress toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

Johnson & Johnson is committed to ensuring equitable global access to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use. In December 2020, the Company entered into an agreement in principle with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) in support of the COVAX Facility, which is supporting the initial vaccination needs of 190 participating economies, including many countries in Africa. The Company and Gavi expect to enter into an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) that would provide up to 500 million doses of the Company's vaccine to COVAX through 2022.