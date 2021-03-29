 
NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO LIST ON THE NYSE AND FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, March 29, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The listing of Nouveau Monde's common shares remains subject to the approval of the NYSE and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Nouveau Monde also announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (excluding the territories). Once a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus ("Shelf Prospectus") has been obtained from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the Company will be able to offer for sale and issue up to $500 million of common shares, subscription receipts, debt securities warrants and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") from time to time during the 25-month period during which the Shelf Prospectus remains valid. The specific variable terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements.

The Company has filed the Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to react quickly to market opportunities for raising additional capital by offering the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. However, there is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell Securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, in any jurisdiction.

The Securities will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to a registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

