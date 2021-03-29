DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 per share 29.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Earnings before taxes (EBT): EUR 11.5 million, FFO: EUR 5.0 million

- First listing in the USA, OTCQX, completed

- Admission to the MSCI Europe Micro Cap Index

- For 2021, EBT of EUR 14 million and FFO of EUR 8 million with further expansion of the real estate portfolio anticipated



Munich, 29 March 2021: FCR Immobilien AG ("FCR", ISIN DE000A1YC913) has closed fiscal 2020 successfully, as expected. The audited financial statements 2020 according to IFRS confirm the published preliminary figures. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted last year to EUR 11.5 million and are hence only slightly below the prior-year value of EUR 11.9 million. The consolidated net income for the year amounted to EUR 9.6 million, after EUR 9.7 million in 2019. The successful business development with a stronger focus on portfolio management had a clearly positive impact on the FFO, funds from operations, which improved by EUR 8.1 million to EUR 5.0 million. The dividend proposal of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the ordinary general meeting, scheduled for 18 May 2021, amounts to EUR 0.30 per share, as in the previous year.

FCR Immobilien AG has increased its real estate portfolio in 2020 to a total of around EUR 315 million, after EUR 299 million at the end of fiscal 2019. Around EUR 268 million were accounted for by the standing portfolio with a focus on shopping and specialist retail centres, neighbourhood stores and drugstores. The trading and development portfolio added up to EUR 46 million. The equity ratio amounted at the end of 2020 to robust 26.5 percent. The NAV rose at the end of the year to EUR 107 million.