Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 29 MARCH 2021 AT 10:10

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210329093030_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR


Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi




