Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NoHo Partners Oyj Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210329093030_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi