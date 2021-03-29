 
checkAd

Nouveau Monde Announces Application to List on the NYSE and Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The listing of Nouveau Monde’s common shares remains subject to the approval of the NYSE and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Nouveau Monde also announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (excluding the territories). Once a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (“Shelf Prospectus”) has been obtained from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the Company will be able to offer for sale and issue up to $500 million of common shares, subscription receipts, debt securities warrants and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities”) from time to time during the 25-month period during which the Shelf Prospectus remains valid. The specific variable terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements.

The Company has filed the Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to react quickly to market opportunities for raising additional capital by offering the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. However, there is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell Securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, in any jurisdiction.

The Securities will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to a registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

Seite 1 von 3
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Announces Application to List on the NYSE and Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Amryt Announces Validation of its MAA by the EMA for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)
Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO LIST ON THE NYSE AND FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS
24.03.21
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER PREPARATION FOR POTENTIAL U.S. LISTING
24.03.21
Following Overwhelming Shareholder Support, Nouveau Monde Announces Share Consolidation in Further Preparation for Potential U.S. Listing
18.03.21
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution
13.03.21
UPDATE - Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality
12.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT PHASE 2 DES PROJEKTS AN, DAS LAUT PLANUNG DIE GRÖSSTE VOLLSTÄNDIG INTEGRIERTE PRODUKTIONSANLAGE FÜR ANODENMATERIAL IN NORDAMERIKA WERDEN SOLL - UNTERSTÜTZT DURCH EINE STARKE WIRT (deutsch)
12.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT PHASE 2 DES PROJEKTS AN, DAS LAUT PLANUNG DIE GRÖSSTE VOLLSTÄNDIG INTEGRIERTE PRODUKTIONSANLAGE FÜR ANODENMATERIAL IN NORDAMERIKA WERDEN SOLL - UNTERSTÜTZT DURCH EINE STARKE WIRT
11.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF WHAT IS PLANNED TO BECOME NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST FULLY INTEGRATED ANODE MATERIAL PRODUCTION FACILITY - SUPPORTED BY STRONG ECONOMICS AND CARBON NEUTRALITY
11.03.21
Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
7
Grafithersteller aus Kanada mit hohen ESG Standards
15.03.21
26
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV