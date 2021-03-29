Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed the delivery date for its first tranche of 300 of the previously announced 1,500 ASIC bitcoin mining machines for April 12th (see news release dated March 19, 2021). The first 300 ASIC S17s will produce approximately 50 terahash per machine, or 15 petahashes per second for the set of 300. At $0.04 per KWH of power and a 10% all-inclusive lease and maintenance fee with Link Global (CSE:LNK); (FSE:LGT); (OTC:LGLOF), there will be a profit margin of approximately USD$4,000 per day at the current Bitcoin price of $55,000 USD. Subsequent deliveries will continue as the Company scales to 1,500 units on the initial build out of Neptune Bitcoin mining operations.



“We are very optimistic on the future of our growing revenue channels and want investors to know that we are committed to execution of these plans. We will continue to scale our mining operations to add to our existing income streams as we move through 2021,” stated Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune.