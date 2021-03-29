 
checkAd

GHD Names Sadaf Parvaiz as Inclusion & Diversity Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 10:00  |  56   |   |   

GHD places inclusion and diversity at the heart of its business with newly created leadership role

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sadaf Parvaiz to the newly created role of Inclusion & Diversity Leader. Sadaf joins the global senior leadership team and will work to advance inclusion across the company's global operations, spanning 10,000 people in over 200 offices.

Sadaf was previously Director – Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (Americas) at EY, where she was responsible for developing, implementing and leading organisational change. Sadaf holds Chartered Accountant designations in Ontario and the US, and has certifications in Executive Coaching, Facilitation and Intercultural Studies.

Championing inclusion and diversity has been a top priority for GHD for a number of years, and the company has further embedded it in its culture with this new dedicated role.

Newly appointed Inclusion & Diversity Leader Sadaf Parvaiz said: "As a global organisation that is focused on encouraging creative minds to solve some of the world's biggest problems, it's really important that GHD has a truly inclusive culture. My focus is to weave inclusion and diversity into all facets of our culture and business processes to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong."

GHD CEO Ashley Wright added: "Around the world, our people are working on projects across geographical boundaries with colleagues and in teams who they may never physically meet, from cultures very different to their own. At the same time, we have an enormous opportunity and responsibility to ensure our workplace is welcoming of people who have previously been under-represented in engineering, science and other technical fields. We strongly believe that diversity of thought, background and experience helps the business to create imaginative and responsive solutions for our clients and the communities in which we operate.

"This newly created leadership role places inclusion and diversity at the heart of our business, continuing the work we have been focusing on for the last five years. We're looking forward to seeing Sadaf's leadership build on what we have achieved so far and to really accelerate the change we want to see."

For further information contact:
TB Cardew (PR Advisors)
Alycia MacAskill
M +44 7876 222703
E ghd@tbcardew.com
W www.ghd.com

About GHD:

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanisation sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located in five continents. www.ghd.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GHD Names Sadaf Parvaiz as Inclusion & Diversity Leader GHD places inclusion and diversity at the heart of its business with newly created leadership role LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce that it has appointed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Enzymatica's Board of Directors decides on a new rights issue of SEK 59.1 million
The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health ...
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area