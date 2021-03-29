Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, a global Fintech leader

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital has agreed to sell Itiviti, a leading provider of trading technology and services to financial institutions worldwide, to Broadridge Financial Solutions a global Fintech leader, in a transaction valued at EUR 2.143 billion. Since Nordic Capital took Itiviti private in 2012, it has made substantial technology investments and fully transformed the Company to create one of the world's leading providers of trading technology for the global capital markets industry.

Since assuming majority ownership of the Company, Nordic Capital has supported Itiviti by drawing on its experience and twenty-year track record of building and investing in cutting-edge technology businesses across Europe. During Nordic Capital's ownership, Itiviti has developed from being a specialist financial software provider to becoming a global leader offering a modern cross-asset capital markets platform. This transformation was achieved through many years of significant technology investments, a carefully crafted technology acquisitions strategy and dedicated focus on setting up R&D capabilities and an organisational framework to meet future capital market needs. Today, Itiviti is fast-growing and has a leading global position with more than 2,000 customers world-wide, over EUR 200 mn in revenues and c. 1,000 employees.

"Itiviti's cutting-edge trading technology enables customers world-wide to improve workflow in the capital markets. The Company has experienced a journey of growth and transformation during Nordic Capital's ownership. With the combination of Itiviti and Ullink, Nordic Capital created a world leading technology and infrastructure provider that is ideally positioned to take advantage of increased complexity and regulations in the financial services industry. We are immensely proud of the Itiviti team and would like to thank them for their dedication and exceptional work. It's now time for the Company to take the next step forward together with Broadridge, capitalising on next-generation technology platform and achieving even further growth and expansion", said Fredrik Näslund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.