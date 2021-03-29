PNE AG expands its internally operated portfolio to 151.6 MW with two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein

- The "Langstedt" and "Lentföhrden" wind farms put into operation

- Landowners integrated directly

Cuxhaven, March 29, 2021 - PNE AG commissioned two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein with a total nominal output of 21 MW. The "Langstedt" and "Lentföhrden" wind farms were developed by WKN GmbH, a company of the PNE Group. Four wind turbines with a total nominal output of 16.8 MW were taken over into the PNE Group's own portfolio, which has thus grown to 151.6 MW.

Despite the current expansion moratorium in Schleswig-Holstein, PNE obtained a special permit for both wind farms at the end of 2019.

The "Langstedt" wind farm in the Schleswig-Flensburg district consists of three Vestas V150 wind turbines with 4.2 MW each and a total nominal capacity of 12.6 MW. One of the turbines was erected on behalf of the landowners. The other two are intended for PNE AG's own portfolio. With the concept of WKN's subsidiary WKN WERTEWIND, which focuses on participation models, the project was developed in the interests of all local stakeholders. Citizen participation in the form of a citizen savings plan is also planned in this context. From project development, financing, construction and operations management, all services have been and will be provided within the PNE Group.

The "Lentföhrden" wind farm in the Segeberg district consists of two Vestas V150 wind turbines. The turbines were erected with a nominal capacity of 4.2 MW each at a hub height of 125 metres.

At present, the PNE Group has further wind farms under construction with around 90 MW, which are also intended for its own portfolio. Other projects are under development as well as in the approval process. The Company's own portfolio of wind farms will be expanded to up to 500 MW by 2023.

Roland Stanze, Managing Director of WKN GmbH: "The realisation of the WKN Wertewind project "Langstedt" once again demonstrates the successful cooperation of the landowners and citizens on site with us as a long-term, local project partner. With a fair balance of interests with local creation of value, we will realise joint successes."