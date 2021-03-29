 
checkAd

PNE AG expands its internally operated portfolio to 151.6 MW with two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 10:22  |  73   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 29.03.2021 / 10:22

Corporate News

PNE AG expands its internally operated portfolio to 151.6 MW
with two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein

- The "Langstedt" and "Lentföhrden" wind farms put into operation

- Landowners integrated directly

Cuxhaven, March 29, 2021 - PNE AG commissioned two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein with a total nominal output of 21 MW. The "Langstedt" and "Lentföhrden" wind farms were developed by WKN GmbH, a company of the PNE Group. Four wind turbines with a total nominal output of 16.8 MW were taken over into the PNE Group's own portfolio, which has thus grown to 151.6 MW.

Despite the current expansion moratorium in Schleswig-Holstein, PNE obtained a special permit for both wind farms at the end of 2019.

The "Langstedt" wind farm in the Schleswig-Flensburg district consists of three Vestas V150 wind turbines with 4.2 MW each and a total nominal capacity of 12.6 MW. One of the turbines was erected on behalf of the landowners. The other two are intended for PNE AG's own portfolio. With the concept of WKN's subsidiary WKN WERTEWIND, which focuses on participation models, the project was developed in the interests of all local stakeholders. Citizen participation in the form of a citizen savings plan is also planned in this context. From project development, financing, construction and operations management, all services have been and will be provided within the PNE Group.

The "Lentföhrden" wind farm in the Segeberg district consists of two Vestas V150 wind turbines. The turbines were erected with a nominal capacity of 4.2 MW each at a hub height of 125 metres.

At present, the PNE Group has further wind farms under construction with around 90 MW, which are also intended for its own portfolio. Other projects are under development as well as in the approval process. The Company's own portfolio of wind farms will be expanded to up to 500 MW by 2023.

Roland Stanze, Managing Director of WKN GmbH: "The realisation of the WKN Wertewind project "Langstedt" once again demonstrates the successful cooperation of the landowners and citizens on site with us as a long-term, local project partner. With a fair balance of interests with local creation of value, we will realise joint successes."

Seite 1 von 4
PNE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PNE - Der PositivThread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PNE AG expands its internally operated portfolio to 151.6 MW with two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein DGAP-Media / 29.03.2021 / 10:22 Corporate News PNE AG expands its internally operated portfolio to 151.6 MWwith two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein - The "Langstedt" and "Lentföhrden" wind farms put into operation - Landowners integrated directly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erwartet 2021 starkes Wachstum und ein deutlich höheres Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Helmut Gottschalk soll neuer Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der Commerzbank werden
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec erwartet 2021 ein außergewöhnlich starkes und profitables Umsatzwachstum auf 90 bis 100 ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec expects exceptionally strong and profitable revenue growth to between EUR 90 million and ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:22 Uhr
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
25.03.21
Kaufempfehlung: E.ON | Jetzt zugreifen!
23.03.21
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
23.03.21
PNE AG: Polish wind farm 'Jasna' with 132 MW completed
15.03.21
PNE verkauft Windparkprojekt im Süden Schwedens
15.03.21
DGAP-News: PNE AG: PNE-Gruppe verkauft schwedisches Windparkprojekt &
15.03.21
DGAP-News: PNE AG: PNE Group sold Swedish wind farm project 'Hultema'
15.03.21
DGAP-News: PNE AG: PNE-Gruppe verkauft schwedisches Windparkprojekt „Hultema'
06.03.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
01.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: PNE AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
28.686
PNE - Der PositivThread
19.12.20
36
PNE Wind AG- Aktie mit Rückenwind